At U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 10, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be facing the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Camryn Bynum. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Saints vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 68.3 7.6 31 92 8.78

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Chris Olave vs. Camryn Bynum Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave leads his squad with 563 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In the air, New Orleans has passed for 2,159 yards, or 239.9 per game -- that's the seventh-highest total in the league.

The Saints' scoring average on offense is 21.7 points per game, 12th in the league.

New Orleans has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 37.7 times game, which is sixth in the league.

In the red zone, the Saints are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (44% red-zone pass rate).

Camryn Bynum & the Vikings' Defense

Camryn Bynum leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 80 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,029 passing yards allowed (225.4 per game).

This season, the Vikings' defense is 19th in the NFL with 21.1 points allowed per game and 19th with 328 total yards allowed per contest.

Minnesota has given up over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Olave vs. Camryn Bynum Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Camryn Bynum Rec. Targets 85 47 Def. Targets Receptions 50 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.3 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 563 80 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 8.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 189 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.