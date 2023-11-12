In the Week 10 contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chris Olave hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Olave's 563 receiving yards is tops on the Saints. He has been targeted 85 times, and has 50 catches plus two touchdowns (62.6 yards per game).

Olave has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Chris Olave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1

