The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Johnston has a goal in four of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Johnston has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johnston has an assist in three of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 8 Points 1 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.