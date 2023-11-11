The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-2.5) 138.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-2.5) 138.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

UL Monroe won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Warhawks covered the spread 11 times last year (11-12 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Central Michigan compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Chippewas games hit the over.

