Tulane vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) will square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are currently heavy, 22.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup.
Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-22.5)
|53.5
|-2500
|+1100
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-22.5)
|53.5
|-2100
|+1000
|FanDuel
Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Tulane has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 22.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Tulsa has put together a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
