Our projection model predicts the Tulane Green Wave will take down the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Yulman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-23.5) Toss Up (53.5) Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 AAC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

The Green Wave have beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Two Green Wave games (out of eight) have gone over the point total this season.

Tulane games have had an average of 54.7 points this season, 1.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Hurricane have a 8.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Hurricane have a 3-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Tulsa has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 23.5 points or more this season.

Golden Hurricane games have hit the over in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The average over/under in Tulsa games this year is 2.2 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.7 19.3 32.6 22.4 23.8 15.5 Tulsa 22.4 35.6 28.6 34.8 14.8 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.