Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Jets on November 11, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others on the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets ahead of their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday at Canada Life Centre.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Jets Additional Info
|Stars vs. Jets Prediction
|Stars vs. Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs. Jets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Jets
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Pavelski has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 12 points in 12 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Roope Hintz is another of Dallas' top contributors through 11 games, with five goals and six assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Jason Robertson's season total of 10 points has come from three goals and seven assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Connor's 11 goals and five assists in 13 games for Winnipeg add up to 16 total points on the season.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Mark Scheifele has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with five goals and 11 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.