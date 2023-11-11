Our computer model predicts the Southern Jaguars will beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Ace W. Mumford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-7.4) 45.3 Southern 26, Prairie View A&M 19

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Jaguars games.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of five of Panthers games last season hit the over.

Jaguars vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 23.0 19.3 24.2 19.6 19.3 19.3 Prairie View A&M 19.1 33.8 28.3 23.7 13.4 39.6

