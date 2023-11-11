McNeese vs. Houston Christian Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
The Houston Christian Huskies are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the McNeese Cowboys at 8:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
McNeese vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Houston Christian (-6.9)
|49.6
|Houston Christian 28, McNeese 21
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 11 Southland Predictions
McNeese Betting Info (2022)
- The Cowboys covered three times in nine chances against the spread last season.
- A total of three of Cowboys games last season hit the over.
Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)
- The Huskies won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Huskies games went over the point total four out of 10 times last year.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cowboys vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|McNeese
|17.5
|36.8
|22.7
|39.3
|14.4
|35.2
|Houston Christian
|25.3
|26.1
|33
|8.5
|17.5
|43.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.