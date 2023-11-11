The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) will square off against the Florida Gators (5-4) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

LSU vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 11 Odds

LSU vs. Florida Betting Trends

LSU has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Florida has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gators have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600

