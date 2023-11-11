In the matchup between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

LSU vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (-14.5) Under (67) LSU 41, Florida 22

Week 11 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers an 86.7% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 4-4-0 this season.

In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, LSU has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 67 points, 7.2 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Gators' eight games with a set total.

Florida games this year have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 17.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.2 28.2 54.0 14.8 41.8 37.5 Florida 28.9 24.7 34.8 16.6 22.0 32.0

