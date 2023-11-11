The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) and Florida Gators (5-4) will face each other in a clash of SEC foes at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on LSU vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is LSU vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 41, Florida 22

LSU 41, Florida 22 LSU has gone 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Florida has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Gators have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers an 86.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: LSU (-14.5)



LSU (-14.5) LSU is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in two chances).

In Florida's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the LSU vs. Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67)



Under (67) LSU and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 67 points four times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 67.

Together, the two teams combine for 74.1 points per game, 7.1 points more than the over/under of 67 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 58.5 60.6 Implied Total AVG 35.3 39.7 32.6 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-0-0 3-0-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 50.9 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.9 32.2 23.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.