Louisiana vs. Toledo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Toledo Rockets (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Savage Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Louisiana vs. Toledo Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: Savage Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 15 of Louisiana's games last year hit the over.
- The Ragin' Cajuns were 17-12-0 against the spread last year.
- Toledo (20-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 5.9% more often than Louisiana (17-12-0) last season.
Louisiana vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Toledo
|85.4
|162.8
|76.9
|146.4
|155.3
|Louisiana
|77.4
|162.8
|69.5
|146.4
|142.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Ragin' Cajuns scored just 0.5 more points per game last year (77.4) than the Rockets gave up (76.9).
- When it scored more than 76.9 points last season, Louisiana went 7-5 against the spread and 16-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Louisiana vs. Toledo Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Toledo
|20-11-0
|21-10-0
|Louisiana
|17-12-0
|15-14-0
Louisiana vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Toledo
|Louisiana
|13-1
|Home Record
|14-0
|10-4
|Away Record
|7-7
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|90.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.8
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.