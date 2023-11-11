The Toledo Rockets (1-0) face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.1% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Louisiana had an 18-0 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.1% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rockets finished 211th.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.4 points per game last year were just 0.5 more points than the 76.9 the Rockets gave up.

When it scored more than 76.9 points last season, Louisiana went 16-0.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Louisiana put up 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).

The Ragin' Cajuns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.

Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

