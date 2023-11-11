The Toledo Rockets (1-0) face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.1% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Louisiana had an 18-0 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.1% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rockets finished 211th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 77.4 points per game last year were just 0.5 more points than the 76.9 the Rockets gave up.
  • When it scored more than 76.9 points last season, Louisiana went 16-0.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Louisiana put up 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
  • Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Youngstown State W 72-62 Cajundome
11/11/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
11/15/2023 Louisiana College - Cajundome
11/20/2023 Wright State - Hertz Arena

