CUSA foes match up when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-8) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech ranks 68th in total offense (383.3 yards per game) and 92nd in total defense (397.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Sam Houston has been struggling offensively, ranking ninth-worst with 298.1 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 378 total yards per contest (72nd-ranked).

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Sam Houston 383.3 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.1 (127th) 397.3 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (66th) 134.6 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.8 (128th) 248.7 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (84th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 1,476 yards (147.6 ypg) on 129-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has 504 rushing yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has piled up 262 yards on 40 carries, scoring five times.

Smoke Harris' team-leading 710 yards as a receiver have come on 67 receptions (out of 80 targets) with four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has put together a 555-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 60 targets.

Kyle Maxwell has hauled in 14 grabs for 279 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston this season. He has 1,766 passing yards (196.2 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 160 yards (17.8 ypg) on 67 carries.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 87 times for 286 yards (31.8 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith's 544 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 61 receptions on 85 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has collected 389 receiving yards (43.2 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Al'Vonte Woodard has racked up 281 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

