The California Golden Bears (3-6) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Washington State Cougars (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Bears favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Washington State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Cal (-1.5) 59.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cal (-1.5) 58.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Cal vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Cal has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Washington State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Cougars have an ATS record of 3-1.

Cal & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Washington State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.