The Week 11 college football schedule includes eight games with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana

Week 11 Sun Belt Results

Southern Miss 34 Louisiana 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Billy Wiles (8-for-13, 99 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (33 ATT, 158 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jakarius Caston (7 TAR, 3 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana Leaders

  • Passing: Chandler Fields (24-for-38, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dre'lyn Washington (12 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Harvey Broussard (7 TAR, 5 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LouisianaSouthern Miss
390Total Yards390
260Passing Yards161
130Rushing Yards229
2Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 11 Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 Liberty Flames

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Williams Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)

UConn Huskies at No. 21 James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: James Madison (-25.5)

Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Troy (-21.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2.5)

