The Auburn Tigers (0-1) and the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Neville Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Last season 18 of SE Louisiana's games went over the point total.

The Lions had 14 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Auburn (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 2.2% less often than SE Louisiana (14-12-0) last season.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 72.8 150.4 67.7 143.7 140.7 SE Louisiana 77.6 150.4 76 143.7 147.5

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions put up 9.9 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (67.7).

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, SE Louisiana went 14-8 against the spread and 18-10 overall.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0 SE Louisiana 14-12-0 18-8-0

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn SE Louisiana 14-2 Home Record 10-4 4-8 Away Record 7-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

