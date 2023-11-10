The Auburn Tigers (0-1) take the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, SE Louisiana had a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.

The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.

The Lions averaged 9.9 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Tigers allowed (67.7).

SE Louisiana put together an 18-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.

The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 away.

SE Louisiana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule