The Auburn Tigers (0-1) take the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, SE Louisiana had a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Lions averaged 9.9 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Tigers allowed (67.7).
  • SE Louisiana put together an 18-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
  • The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 away.
  • SE Louisiana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Delta State W 90-71 University Center (LA)
11/10/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
11/15/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
11/18/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.