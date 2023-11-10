The Houston Rockets (4-3) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) after winning four straight home games. The Rockets are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 114 - Pelicans 107

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-6.7)

Rockets (-6.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.4

The Rockets' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Houston (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than New Orleans (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents are more successful (50% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (42.9%).

The Rockets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-0) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (108.3 per game) and 19th in points conceded (115.3).

On the boards, New Orleans is 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (50.3 per game).

With 23.3 assists per game, the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the league.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is ninth in the NBA in committing them (13.3 per game). It is 18th in forcing them (13.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

