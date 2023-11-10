Nicholls State vs. LSU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The LSU Tigers (1-0) and the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Nicholls State vs. LSU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colonels Betting Records & Stats
- Nicholls State's games went over the point total nine out of 25 times last season.
- The Colonels had eight wins in 31 games against the spread last season.
- Nicholls State (8-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 1.3% less often than LSU (10-20-0) last year.
Nicholls State vs. LSU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|67.6
|143.2
|70.7
|143.4
|139.2
|Nicholls State
|75.6
|143.2
|72.7
|143.4
|149.3
Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends
- The Colonels put up only 4.9 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Tigers gave up (70.7).
- Nicholls State went 7-8 against the spread and 13-7 overall when it scored more than 70.7 points last season.
Nicholls State vs. LSU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|10-20-0
|14-16-0
|Nicholls State
|8-17-0
|9-16-0
Nicholls State vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|Nicholls State
|10-8
|Home Record
|11-2
|0-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-7-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
