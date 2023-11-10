The LSU Tigers (1-0) play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Nicholls State matchup.

Nicholls State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Nicholls State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-20.5) 146.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-20.5) 147.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. LSU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nicholls State compiled an 8-17-0 record against the spread last year.

The Colonels covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

LSU put together a 10-20-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Tigers games hit the over.

