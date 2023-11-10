The LSU Tigers (1-0) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents knocked down.

LSU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 192nd.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 5.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Colonels gave up (72.7).

When LSU scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 7-3.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

LSU averaged 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

The Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 away from home.

LSU made 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

LSU Upcoming Schedule