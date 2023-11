The matchups in a Week 11 college football schedule that shouldn't be missed for fans in Louisiana include the Florida Gators playing the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-10.5)

Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 20 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-22.5)

Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-21.5)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel:

Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-14)

Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

