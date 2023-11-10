In the semifinals of the Sofia Open on Friday, Jack Draper (ranked No. 82) takes on Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 28).

In this Semifinal match, Draper is favored (-250) versus Struff (+190) .

Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Sofia Open

The Sofia Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jack Draper Jan-Lennard Struff -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +550 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

Draper is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 259-ranked Cem Ilkel in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Struff will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 62-ranked Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In his 28 matches over the past year across all court types, Draper has played an average of 22.5 games (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Draper has played 22.6 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.1% of them.

In his 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Struff is averaging 25.1 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of those games.

Struff has played 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 50.5% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Draper and Struff have not competed against each other.

