Grambling vs. Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) and the Grambling Tigers (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at CU Events Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Grambling vs. Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Grambling's games hit the over 10 out of 28 times last year.
- The Tigers covered the spread 19 times in 33 games last year.
- Grambling (19-9-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 21.2% more often than Colorado (14-16-0) last season.
Grambling vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado
|69.9
|138.9
|67.1
|129.3
|138.6
|Grambling
|69
|138.9
|62.2
|129.3
|134.5
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' 69 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Grambling went 11-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall.
Grambling vs. Colorado Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado
|14-16-0
|13-17-0
|Grambling
|19-9-0
|10-18-0
Grambling vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colorado
|Grambling
|13-5
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
