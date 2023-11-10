Grambling vs. Colorado November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) play the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grambling vs. Colorado Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Colorado (-22.5)
- Total: 139.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grambling vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|69.0
|248th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.