Our computer model predicts the Grambling Tigers will take down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Simmons Bank Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Grambling vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-18.5) 48.9 Grambling 34, UAPB 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, four Tigers games went over the point total.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 13.1 32.8 10.5 29.5 15.5 38.3 Grambling 27.9 30.3 36.3 26.0 17.0 48.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.