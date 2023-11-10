The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-4.5) 154.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Duke (-4.5) 154.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Duke put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Blue Devils games.
  • Arizona compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.
  • A total of 16 of the Wildcats' games last season hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1300
  • Duke is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (118th).
  • Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Arizona is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+2000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 125th, a difference of 119 spots.
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

