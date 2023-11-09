Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:04 on the ice per game.

Johnston has a goal in four of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Johnston has a point in five of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 11 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 11 Games 3 8 Points 3 4 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

