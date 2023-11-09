Roope Hintz is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets play at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has scored 11 points in 10 games (five goals and six assists).

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Joe Pavelski has accumulated 11 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Jason Robertson has nine total points for Dallas, with two goals and seven assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 1 1 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Boone Jenner has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with six goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4

