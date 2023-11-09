How to Watch the Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in for the Stars-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Stars vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|Blue Jackets
|5-3 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 28 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Stars' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|11
|5
|6
|11
|14
|4
|47.6%
|Roope Hintz
|10
|5
|6
|11
|3
|0
|46.7%
|Jason Robertson
|11
|2
|7
|9
|9
|11
|-
|Jamie Benn
|11
|3
|6
|9
|3
|9
|54.4%
|Wyatt Johnston
|11
|4
|4
|8
|3
|4
|41.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 39 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 32 goals this season (2.7 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|12
|0
|9
|9
|7
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|12
|6
|2
|8
|5
|8
|59.1%
|Jack Roslovic
|11
|2
|5
|7
|4
|11
|26.9%
|Zachary Werenski
|10
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|12
|2
|4
|6
|4
|7
|43.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.