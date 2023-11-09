The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.9% the Green Wave's opponents shot last season.

Northwestern State went 19-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Green Wave ranked 363rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Demons ranked 60th.

The Demons scored just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (74.6) than the Green Wave allowed (77.2).

Northwestern State went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 77.2 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Northwestern State averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (73.6).

In 2022-23, the Demons allowed eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (75.7).

At home, Northwestern State knocked down 8.8 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule