The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Miro Heiskanen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Heiskanen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

