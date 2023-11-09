The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) host an ACC clash against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville ranks 32nd in points scored this season (32.9 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 16.3 points allowed per game. Virginia is compiling 361.9 total yards per contest on offense this season (83rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 395.4 total yards per game (92nd-ranked).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Louisville vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Louisville Virginia 442.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (91st) 285.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (85th) 190.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (106th) 252 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (55th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (108th) 16 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (95th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,159 yards (239.9 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 124 times for 881 yards (97.9 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 12 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 398 yards on 71 carries, scoring six times.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 712 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 15 passes for 272 yards (30.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has compiled 1,123 yards (124.8 per game) while completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed for 386 yards on 73 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has 13 receptions for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 292 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has hauled in 1,044 receiving yards on 79 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 563 yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.