The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) have a Sun Belt matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana 37, Southern Miss 22

Louisiana 37, Southern Miss 22 Louisiana is 2-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Southern Miss has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana (-10)



Louisiana (-10) Louisiana has played nine games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Southern Miss has two wins versus the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Golden Eagles have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53)



Over (53) Louisiana and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Thursday's total of 53 points seven times this season.

In the Southern Miss' nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Thursday's over/under of 53.

The over/under for the game of 53 is 1.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisiana (31.1 points per game) and Southern Miss (23 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 60 55.1 Implied Total AVG 33.7 36.5 31.4 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 2-1 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 55 51.9 Implied Total AVG 32.6 30.3 35 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.