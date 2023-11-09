Thursday's game features the Auburn Tigers (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) clashing at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-55 win for heavily favored Auburn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their last game on Monday, the Ragin' Cajuns secured a 75-45 win over Spring Hill.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 69, Louisiana 55

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ragin' Cajuns scored 57.9 points per game last season (312th in college basketball) and gave up 57.8 (32nd in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

Louisiana averaged 3.5 more points in Sun Belt action (61.4) than overall (57.9).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up more points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (58) last season.

At home, Louisiana gave up 55.1 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 60.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.