Thursday's contest features the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 81-78 victory for Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Seminoles won their most recent outing 99-63 against Charleston Southern on Monday.

The Seminoles enter this game after a 99-63 win against Charleston Southern on Monday. The Volunteers enter this matchup after a 93-64 victory against Florida A&M on Tuesday. O'Mariah Gordon totaled 21 points, one rebound and six assists for the Seminoles. Karoline Striplin scored a team-high 20 points for the Volunteers in the win.

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles' +408 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (245th in college basketball).

In conference action, Florida State averaged fewer points per game (76.2) than its season average (79.3).

When playing at home, the Seminoles put up 11.5 more points per game last season (86.3) than they did on the road (74.8).

In 2022-23, Florida State surrendered 60.2 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 73.3.

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers had a +412 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They put up 77.1 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and gave up 65.9 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.

In conference action, Tennessee averaged fewer points (76.5 per game) than it did overall (77.1) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers scored three more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (76.4).

At home, Tennessee allowed 61.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.4).

