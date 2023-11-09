The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Craig Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

