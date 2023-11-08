The UNLV Rebels (0-0) play the Southern Jaguars (0-1) as double-digit, 20.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

Southern vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Southern played seven games last season that ended with over 149.5 points.

The Jaguars had a 143.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Jaguars had 15 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

UNLV had less success against the spread than Southern last year, putting up an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.

Southern vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 11 37.9% 74.3 146.2 70.0 141.3 138 Southern 7 26.9% 71.9 146.2 71.3 141.3 141

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 70.0 the Rebels allowed.

Southern put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.0 points.

Southern vs. UNLV Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 16-13-0 1-0 21-8-0 Southern 15-11-0 1-0 12-14-0

Southern vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Southern 9-7 Home Record 9-2 5-5 Away Record 5-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

