The Texas Longhorns (0-0) face the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on LHN.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Southern vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars scored only 0.1 more points per game last year (57.5) than the Longhorns allowed (57.4).

Southern went 15-8 last season when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

Last year, the Longhorns scored 72.9 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.3 the Jaguars allowed.

Texas had a 23-7 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

The Longhorns made 44% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% rate from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns averaged.

