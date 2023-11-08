The UNLV Rebels (0-0) battle the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rebels gave up to their opponents (43.7%).

Last season, Southern had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rebels finished 109th.

The Jaguars scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.

Southern went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 70 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Southern averaged 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).

At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.6.

Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule