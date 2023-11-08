On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Zion Williamson posted 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also drained 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 65.9% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He sank 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He drained 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Pelicans 115.8 Points Avg. 114.4 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49% Field Goal % 48% 36.5% Three Point % 36.4%

