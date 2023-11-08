Wednesday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) and the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-47 and heavily favors Kansas to come out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 8.

The Demons are coming off of a 90-42 loss to Nebraska in their last outing on Monday.

Northwestern State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 85, Northwestern State 47

Northwestern State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demons were outscored by 7.5 points per game last season with a -217 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) and gave up 67.8 per contest (270th in college basketball).

In Southland action, Northwestern State averaged 0.5 fewer points (59.8) than overall (60.3) in 2022-23.

The Demons averaged 64.9 points per game at home last season, and 55.2 on the road.

Northwestern State conceded 58.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.

