Wednesday's game features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0) and the New Orleans Privateers (0-0) facing off at Gallagher-Iba Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-52 victory for heavily favored Oklahoma State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Privateers went 8-20 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 85, New Orleans 52

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Orleans Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Privateers had a -161 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They put up 61.5 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball and gave up 67.2 per contest to rank 252nd in college basketball.

In Southland action, New Orleans averaged 0.8 more points (62.3) than overall (61.5) in 2022-23.

The Privateers scored 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 59.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, New Orleans gave up 10.5 fewer points per game at home (60.3) than away (70.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.