You can find player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Victor Wembanyama and others on the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs prior to their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Randle has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Jalen Brunson's 20-point scoring average is 3.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He has made four three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 19.5-point over/under set for RJ Barrett on Wednesday is 3.2 lower than his season scoring average of 22.7.

His rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Barrett averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Barrett's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 15.7 points Wembanyama scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

