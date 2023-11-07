The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (64.9) than the Razorbacks gave up to opponents (65.6).

When UL Monroe gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 7-9.

Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 72.0 the Warhawks allowed.

When Arkansas totaled more than 72.0 points last season, it went 13-4.

UL Monroe Schedule