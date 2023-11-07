How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (64.9) than the Razorbacks gave up to opponents (65.6).
- When UL Monroe gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 7-9.
- Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 72.0 the Warhawks allowed.
- When Arkansas totaled more than 72.0 points last season, it went 13-4.
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/11/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|The Legacy Center
