Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Vernon Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Many High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hicks High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Glenmora, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
