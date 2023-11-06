How to Watch the Tulane vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave will open their 2023-24 season against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.
- Stetson had a 12-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.
- Last year, the Green Wave recorded 5.2 more points per game (66.4) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).
- Tulane went 16-1 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/8/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
