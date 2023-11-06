The Tulane Green Wave will open their 2023-24 season against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.

Stetson had a 12-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.

Last year, the Green Wave recorded 5.2 more points per game (66.4) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).

Tulane went 16-1 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Tulane Schedule