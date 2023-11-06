The Tulane Green Wave will open their 2023-24 season against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulane vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.
  • Stetson had a 12-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.
  • Last year, the Green Wave recorded 5.2 more points per game (66.4) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).
  • Tulane went 16-1 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Stetson - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/8/2023 Nicholls - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.