Tulane vs. Nicholls State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) are big, 14.5-point underdogs against the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.
Tulane vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tulane
|-14.5
|154.5
Tulane Betting Records & Stats
- In 16 games last season, Tulane and its opponents scored more than 154.5 combined points.
- The average number of points in Tulane's outings last season was 157.1, which is 2.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Tulane covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- Tulane went 15-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71.4% of those games).
- The Green Wave won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter.
- Tulane has an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this contest.
Tulane vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulane
|16
|55.2%
|79.9
|155.5
|77.2
|149.9
|150.7
|Nicholls State
|7
|28%
|75.6
|155.5
|72.7
|149.9
|149.3
Additional Tulane Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Green Wave put up 7.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Colonels allowed (72.7).
- Tulane went 12-10 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Tulane vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulane
|13-16-0
|1-3
|19-10-0
|Nicholls State
|8-17-0
|3-2
|9-16-0
Tulane vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulane
|Nicholls State
|12-3
|Home Record
|11-2
|5-4
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-7-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
